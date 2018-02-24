McDonald's manager in Cleveland accused of firing shots at customers

CLEVELAND - A McDonald’s manager in Cleveland allegedly fired shots at three women in a car at the restaurant’s drive-thru, police said.
Cleveland police said they have issued an arrest warrant for the man after the alleged incident Wednesday morning, WJW reported.
According to a police report, the women were buying a smoothie at the drive-thru window. When one of the women opened her water bottle and some of the liquid splashed outside of the car, the McDonald’s employee cursed and then fired two shots, WJW reported.
The driver said one shot went into the car near a back tail light.
According to police, McDonald’s employees denied knowledge of shots being fired.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}