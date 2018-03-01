McDonald's puts Disney back into Happy Meals

Remember when you were a kid and you’d get the latest Disney movie memorabilia in your Happy Meal?
The memory will now be back for the latest generation of Disney fans.
This week, McDonald’s and the Walt Disney Company announced that they’re partnering once again to bring the magic back to the Happy Meal.
The deal will put toys and promotions from Walt Disney animated and live action movies, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilms back in the meals, according to a McDonald’s press release.
It will start with “Incredibles 2” which will be released on June 15, and continue with “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2” which will hit theaters in November.
ICYMI, watch a brand-new sneak peek of #Incredibles2 now! 💥 pic.twitter.com/mg3I8I7jDq— Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 (@TheIncredibles) February 15, 2018
This Thanksgiving, #RalphBreaksTheInternet 👊💥Watch the new teaser trailer now! pic.twitter.com/YovJozaHT1— Wreck-It Ralph (@wreckitralph) February 28, 2018
In 2006, Disney had started linking the brand and characters with “more nutritionally balanced foods” and meals that promoted fruits, vegetables and whole grains while at the same time limiting calories, saturated fats, sugar and sodium levels, according to McDonald’s company officials.
Recently, McDonald’s announced adjustments in its products and now meets the guidelines including removal of artificial preservatives from Chicken McNuggets and making sure it’s serving chicken not treated with antibiotics.
By June, all Happy Meals offered on the menus will meet Disney’s nutritional guidelines, McDonald’s company officials said.
