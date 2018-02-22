McDonald's Shamrock Shake is back with an app

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is back at some locations this week.
USA Today reported on Wednesday that the fast-food restaurant has brought back the popular minty treat.
This year, there is no other flavor. In 2017, the restaurant had four Shamrock Shake flavors outside of the mint one: frappe, chocolate, hot chocolate and mocha. Instead, McDonald’s is offering a Shamrock Shake Finder app on iOS and Android so customers can locate the popular dessert.
It’s green. It’s minty. And it’s back for a limited time in select locations. Download the Shamrock Finder app for iOS and Android to find a #ShamrockShake near you. ☘️🎉☘ pic.twitter.com/C9Ce08ODLa— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 21, 2018
“Fans simply need to download the app and from there, locate participating restaurants locations, swap Shamrock Shake-themed stickers and raise a shake with friends to toast St. Patrick’s Day,” McDonald’s said of the app in a Feb. 12 news release. “In addition to helping fans find the nearest Shamrock Shake, the app also features a brand new camera mode, featuring an augmented reality (AR) experience for iPhone X.”
The Shamrock Shake was introduced in 1970 and is typically only available for a limited amount of time, disappearing around St. Patrick's Day.
