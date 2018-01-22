Megyn Kelly still angry at Jane Fonda, calls her ‘Hanoi Jane' months after plastic surgery tiff

0

It seems that neither Megyn Kelly or Jane Fonda has forgotten about that awkward September interview in which Fonda shut Kelly down after the latter asked about possible plastic surgery.

>> Read more trending news

In the interview, Kelly asked Fonda about aging and plastic surgery when she and Robert Redford were on “Megyn Kelly Today” to promote their film “Our Souls at Night.” Fonda didn’t want to talk about the topic and snapped, “We really want to talk about that now?”

Megyn Kelly responds to criticism from Jane Fonda saying that she has no regrets about asking about Fonda’s plastic surgery. Then she goes on to address Fonda’s own past, “Hanoi Jane,” and says she’s in no position to talk about what’s offensive. pic.twitter.com/woNQ9WcLNf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 22, 2018

Things never really got back on track after that, and the incident came up again just last week, when Fonda appeared on “TODAY” with her “Grace & Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin. When Hoda Kotb asked how long the veteran actresses have been friends, Tomlin replied, “Oh, my gosh … I think before your first facelift!”

While Kotb and Savannah Guthrie exploded in a fit of giggles, Fonda was clearly unamused. “Never mind! Never mind!” she said. “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

On Monday, Kelly took time out of her show to address the actress’s remarks.

“And now, a word on Jane Fonda …who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her *months ago* on this show” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/jmUMlGFaJr — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

“And, now, a word on Jane Fonda, who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show,” Kelly said introducing the clip from September on her show on Monday. “When she first complained, publicly after the program and repeatedly after the program, I chose to say nothing because my general philosophy is what other people think of me is none of my business.”

>> Related: After Matt Lauer’s firing, new NBC employee accuses ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ staff

“It’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine,” Kelly said. She told the audience and TV viewers that Fonda appeared on her show last September to promote a film “about aging.”

“To her credit, she has discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show,” Kelly said.

Kelly then played a clip of a previous Fonda “Today Show” appearance discussing her history with plastic surgery, then referenced Fonda’s other interviews on the topic.

“Apparently, when she came here, however, again, to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off limits,” Kelly said. “Look, I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject which she purports to know well, and she rejected it. That’s OK. But I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate.”

.@MegynKelly on Jane Fonda: “This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage – Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. The moral indignation is a little much" https://t.co/B8aWvKuzKn — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 22, 2018

The hits kept on coming when Kelly brought up the “outrage” Fonda has caused in the past.

“After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War,” Kelly said as the audience cheered. “Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane.'”

Kelly then listed Fonda’s multiple offenses and added, “By the way, she still says she is not proud of America.”

It’s unclear if Fonda plans on responding to Kelly’s insults, but Fonda fans responded on Twitter.

Megyn Kelly just lost every bit of ground she's gained w/ female viewers with that "Hanoi Jane" comment. Jane Fonda has long since apologized & disavowed her actions during the Vietnam War. A petty, outdated jab at a beloved icon is poor form. Megyn's acting like snowflake Trump! — Shannon Fisher (@MsShannonFisher) January 22, 2018

This pushback by Megyn Kelly against Jane Fonda feels like Fox News-style polarization imported to a network morning show. And perhaps a tacit admission she can't be interesting without indulging in such confrontation. https://t.co/fkbOKNVBs9 — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 22, 2018

Jane Fonda is a feminist icon, an artistic genius, an exercise mogul, a national treasure. Megyn Kelly is famous for assuring children on a 10pm cable news broadcast that Santa Claus is white. — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) January 22, 2018

"Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” Megyn Kelly said of Jane Fonda https://t.co/yp0ZRN0Ipw — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 22, 2018

Megyn Kelly slams 'Hanoi Jane' Fonda for plastic surgery reaction and Vietnam actions https://t.co/p8z43CGyy7 pic.twitter.com/HEgHF8wzty — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 22, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.