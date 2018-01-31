0 Melania Trump turns heads in white pantsuit at the State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. - First lady Melania Trump entered the House Chamber on Tuesday night for her husband’s first State of the Union address in a beautifully tailored white pantsuit, a stark contrast from the black that many members of Congress sported for the event.

Some pointed out that the first lady’s clothing choice could be a nod to suffragettes, as several Democratic congresswomen wore white to the president’s Joint Address of Congress last year for the same reason. It would be a bold move for the first lady to appear to stand in solidarity with women who oppose her husband’s presidency — not to mention, it adds fuel to rumors that the Trumps marriage is on the rocks following recent reports that the president may have engaged in an extramarital affair with adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

After all, the first lady did break with tradition by arriving to the event separately from the president. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted earlier in the night that she did so for “no reason other than she can greet the guests and he can go straight in.”

However, first lady Melania Trump’s decision to wear white could perhaps be a sign of support for her husband, as it could also be seen as a response to the decision of many Democratic congresswomen to wear black this time around in protest of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct — all things President Trump has been accused of by more than a dozen women.

