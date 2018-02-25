Michelle Obama announces November release for ‘deeply personal' memoir

Former first lady Michelle Obama announced the title and release date of her upcoming memoir, People reported Sunday.
The book, “Becoming,” will be released Nov. 13 and will be published in 24 languages worldwide, People reported. Obama tweeted Sunday that writing the book was “a deeply personal experience,”
“I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice,” Obama tweeted. “I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story.”
“Becoming” is Obama’s second book. Her first, “American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America,” was published in 2012, Rolling Stone reported.
The book will be published by Penguin Random House. Markus Dohle, the company’s CEO, said in a statement that Obama’s book “will stretch the confines of a traditional first-lady memoir.”
“Becoming is an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations — and whose story inspires us to do the same,” Dohle said.
