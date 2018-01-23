Michigan man arrested for threatening to murder CNN employees

A Michigan man was arrested for threatening to come to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters and murder employees, according to a CBS46 report.
The FBI arrested the man after he made 22 calls to CNN about a week ago. The story did not identify who he was.
He accused CNN of “fake news” and said he was going down to Georgia “right now to go (to) the CNN headquarters to … gun every single last one of you.”
President Donald Trump has frequently cited CNN as using “fake news” and bestowed the Atlanta-based news operation four “Fake News Awards” last week.
