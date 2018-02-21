Middle school student paid stripper to visit campus, officials say

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A student at Noel Grisham Middle School in Round Rock is in hot water after ordering a stripper from an agency to come to the school on Thursday.
When the woman showed up at the address around 11:30 a.m., she realized it was a school and called the front office to report a prank, district spokeswoman Jenny LaCoste-Caputo said. The woman did not enter the school.
The student, who used his personal cellphone to call the agency and paid for the entertainer with a credit card, has been identified by school officials and is facing disciplinary action, she said.
“Our staff handled the situation with the utmost decorum and professionalism,” principal Paige Hadziselimovic said in an email to parents. “While regrettable, the incident had no negative impact on any students, other than the student who is responsible.”
