0 Minnesota man gives Super Bowl tickets to Eagles fan who is cancer survivor

One Minnesota man could not stomach watching the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl, even though he had won tickets to the game in the NFL raffle. However, he gave his tickets to someone who was thrilled for the chance to see the game in Minneapolis -- a teenage Eagles fan who has battled cancer since he was 3, WCCO reported.

>> Read more trending news

Cole Fitzgerald, 13, got the good news Monday. The tickets were delivered to him in Philadelphia by Spare Key, an organization that helps families in crisis with ill children.

The tickets were donated by a man from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

“The person who won the tickets from the raffle said, ‘I’m a die-hard Vikings fan. There’s no way I can go to the Super Bowl,” Spare Key director of development Mary Serie told WCCO.

Thank you to @kleinbank for donating @SuperBowl tickets to us to help us raise $43,000! Thank you to @Delta @EndeavorAir @countryinns @Eagles and so many others for helping make this family "Bounce and not Break!" https://t.co/adAThl1n04 — Spare Key (@sparekeyUSA) January 30, 2018

When the Vikings lost 38-7 in the NFC Championship game to the Eagles, the man called Spare Key to donate his tickets to Cole, since he read an online story about the boy managing his junior high school football team, WCCO reported.

“That’s when he found Cole,” Serie said.

The youth, who lives in Philadelphia, is an eighth-grade cancer survivor who battled neuroblastoma since he was 3. Serie flew out to Philadelphia over the weekend with the tickets, WCCO reported.

“I want to thank the fan,” Cole said. “Sorry for your season. Good luck next year.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.