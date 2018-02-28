  • Missing CDC doctor was upset over a missed promotion when he vanished, police say

    By: Alexis Stevens, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher now missing for two weeks was disappointed he was passed over for a promotion, Atlanta police said Tuesday afternoon. 

    Timothy Cunningham, 35, told several co-workers he had expected to receive a promotion, Major Michael O’Connor said.

     

    Cunningham, a Morehouse College and Harvard University graduate, is an epidemiologist with the chronic disease department of the CDC. 

    On Feb. 12, Cunningham reported to work, but left early, telling co-workers he did not feel well. When his parents couldn’t reach him, they drove from Maryland to his northwest Atlanta home. All of Cunningham’s personal belongings and his vehicle were found in the home. 

    “This is an extremely unusual set of circumstances,” O’Connor said. “It is not common for us to find someone’s entire belongings.”

    Though there is no evidence of foul play, O’Connor said it can’t be ruled out. 

    “We don’t have any information going one way or another about what happened,” he said. 

    A $10,000 reward has been posted for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Cunningham’s disappearance. 

     

