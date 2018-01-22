Missing hiker found after calling for help before phone died

0

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities found a missing hiker alive early Monday after an overnight search in a Cherokee County park, Canton police said.

Officers said Brendan Dowling, 41, of Kennesaw, was walking on the trails behind Boling Park in Canton when he called 911 about 6:30 p.m. Sunday and said he was lost on Rampley Trail. He told authorities that his cellphone battery was dying, and it died during the call, police spokesman Pacer Cordry said.

Officers launched a search for Dowling and found his vehicle in Boling Park a short time later. At that point, Canton police as well as Cherokee fire and sheriff’s officials launched a wider search using ATVs and a police helicopter.

Dowling was found on a wooded trail about 4:30 a.m. wearing a T-shirt and shorts, Cordry said. He was evaluated by search and rescue personnel and later reunited with family.

"He's an avid runner according to his family, so he's used to running in the woods and trails like this, but obviously he got turned around tonight," Cordry said.

Authorities are still not sure how he got lost.

“We’re still waiting on those details,” Cordry said. “I believe he just entered into the trail and it got dark really quick on him. It’s easy to get turned around in these wooded areas out here.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.