Missing Uber, Lyft driver found at LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - A California man who worked for two ride sharing services and had been missing for more than a week was found Monday night in a Los Angeles hospital, KABC reported.
Joshua Thiede, an Uber and Lyft driver, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 in Los Angeles, KABC reported.
The next day, his mother said a 911 call had been made from his home but the caller had hung up.
On Monday, Thiede’s car was found in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles, KABC reported.
Details were sketchy about how Thiede was found, and his friends did not release any further information, the station reported.
Thiede’s mother released a statement early Tuesday morning on Facebook, thanking her friends and family who helped her check and verify leads. She ended the post with the hashtag #JoshThiedeHasBeenFound.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}