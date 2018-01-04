Mom serves lunch to more than 100 kids when snow storm closes schools

0

AMHERST, Ohio - Most kids cheer when snow cancels school. But that one day off from classes could mean that some children won’t have anything to eat until they report to school once the snow passes.

That’s the realization that Amy Price had this week when her son’s school cancelled, so she jumped into action, The Chronicle-Telegram reported.

Price posted on her Facebook page, “If you live in the Lorain County area, and your kids depend on school-provided breakfast and lunch to be able to eat today and they do not have school, please inbox me. Someone from my company will drop off some items for you.”

By 1 p.m., Price’s post had been shared 450 times and she had a list of more than 100 children who were in need of a meal. She also was sent messages by others who were willing to help get food or donate money, The Chronicle-Telegram reported.

Price, with the help of her family, then delivered cheeseburgers and fries from a local McDonald’s to those who needed them.

Some schools in the area have a Backpack Program, which gives elementary school children a backpack full of nonperishable food for the weekend, adding extra food for longer planned breaks, The Chronicle-Telegram reported.

