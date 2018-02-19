Monkey, dog live inseparable lives

CARTEGENA, Colombia - A Capuchin monkey and a dog have made an unlikely pair in Colombia.
The dog, according to Reuters, recently lost her litter of pups. She then became a surrogate mother of sorts to the monkey, Reuters reported.
Now the two are the best of unusual friends, Sky News reported.
But their friendship may soon be forced to come to an end.
The monkey becomes upset when anyone gets near them, so the Environmental and Ecological Protection Police took the dog and monkey and could separate them, returning the monkey to the wild, the Independent reported. But there could be a hiccup to their plan. The Independent reported that the Capuchins in the wild may not welcome the monkey into their group.
