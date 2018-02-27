Mother loses necklace with daughter's ashes during Disney World race

Chastity Foster wasn’t ready to let go after her 17-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash in January.
That’s why she wore Shaylin’s ashes inside a cross necklace.
But, on Sunday, the pendant was lost as Chastity Foster ran in the Disney Princess Half Marathon in Orlando.
Foster, a teacher from Augusta, Georgia, told ABC News she was hesitant to wear the cross pendant necklace with Shaylin's ashes because it means so much to her, but she wanted her daughter to be there with her as she ran even if she wasn't there physically.
Shaylin was a high school senior who had been accepted into college to become a biomechanical engineer with the dream of creating prosthetics for children, the mother told ABC.
Foster’s 13.1-mile trek through the Magic Kingdom and Epcot theme parks paid homage to the teen daughter who had registered to participate before she died Jan. 10, the mother said on Facebook.
“She was signed up, had a costume and was ready to run,” Chastity Foster said. “Her father took her spot and even wore her costume.”
Chastity Foster believes she lost the priceless necklace containing Shaylin's ashes between the Magic Kingdom parking entrance toll area and where the princes stood.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}