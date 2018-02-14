  • Mouse waits for ride on sheriff deputy's car

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Guess he called for an Uber? Or he wanted to clean a dirty windshield?

    A small mouse is going viral in a big way after he was spotted, not in a police cruiser, but rather on the windshield of one.

    Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Dennington took this photo of his little partner waiting to take a ride on his cruiser’s windshield, KGO reported.

    Dennington was on his way to work at the Golden State Warriors game on Sunday, Fox News reported.

    The mouse was last seen running to a new, probably more covert, hiding spot, police posted on Facebook.

