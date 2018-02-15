  • Mr. Incredible stays home? ‘Incredibles 2' Olympic-sized teaser trailer drops

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Olympics were the perfect venue for Disney and Pixar to release their latest installment of “The Incredibles” franchise.

    And if you’ve seen any of the teaser images, they’re starting to make sense.

    Recently, they’ve teased fans with Mr. Incredible, voiced by Craig T. Nelson, at an ironing board.

    We also know where the super suits are -- in the wash:

    But in the sneak peek released during Olympic competition that aired Wednesday evening, we know that roles have been reversed with Elastigirl, voiced by Holly Hunter, leaving the home, and leaving her superhero children in the super hands of her husband, Mr. Incredible.

    You also get a glimpse of Jack-Jack’s developing superpowers.

    “Incredibles 2” hits the big screen on June 15.

