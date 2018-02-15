Mr. Incredible stays home? ‘Incredibles 2' Olympic-sized teaser trailer drops

The Olympics were the perfect venue for Disney and Pixar to release their latest installment of “The Incredibles” franchise.
And if you’ve seen any of the teaser images, they’re starting to make sense.
Recently, they’ve teased fans with Mr. Incredible, voiced by Craig T. Nelson, at an ironing board.
They’re ready. Get a brand-new look at #Incredibles2 tonight during the Winter Olympics on NBC. pic.twitter.com/kesU12AJnx— Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 (@TheIncredibles) February 14, 2018
We also know where the super suits are -- in the wash:
Machine washable, darling. Hang-dry only. Ready-to-wear tomorrow. #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/1fTiZc3cFU— Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 (@TheIncredibles) February 13, 2018
But in the sneak peek released during Olympic competition that aired Wednesday evening, we know that roles have been reversed with Elastigirl, voiced by Holly Hunter, leaving the home, and leaving her superhero children in the super hands of her husband, Mr. Incredible.
You also get a glimpse of Jack-Jack’s developing superpowers.
ICYMI, watch a brand-new sneak peek of #Incredibles2 now! 💥 pic.twitter.com/mg3I8I7jDq— Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 (@TheIncredibles) February 15, 2018
“Incredibles 2” hits the big screen on June 15.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
