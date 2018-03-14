  • Must see: A dog with the most human-looking face you've ever seen is a viral sensation

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A dog with one of of the most human-looking faces you’ve ever seen is a viral sensation and a new internet star.

    Yogi is a 1-year-old Shih-poo, which is a cross between a Shih Tzu and a poodle, according to ABC News, with soft brown fur, light eyes, and an unusually human-looking face.

    Chantal Desjardins is Yogi’s owner and she told ABC News she doesn’t think her dog looks human at all. She just doesn’t see it.

    She said she posted the picture of Yogi on social media in December, but for some reason, it just recently went viral. 

    But she’s not surprised.

    "He is the fluffiest, most playful puppy and we all love him," she said.

    Some people think Yogi looks like actor Sean Astin.

    Others swear he resembles actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

    Others see singer Ed Sheeran.

    Or actor Paul Rudd.

    Yogi is not alone when it comes to human-looking features on dogs.

    Plenty of labradoodle owners swear their dogs look extremely human, too, more so than other breeds.

