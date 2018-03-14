0 Must see: A dog with the most human-looking face you've ever seen is a viral sensation

A dog with one of of the most human-looking faces you’ve ever seen is a viral sensation and a new internet star.

>> Read more trending news

Yogi is a 1-year-old Shih-poo, which is a cross between a Shih Tzu and a poodle, according to ABC News, with soft brown fur, light eyes, and an unusually human-looking face.

THIS DOG HAS A HUMAN FACE pic.twitter.com/nEmQ6ZgJcZ — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 12, 2018

Chantal Desjardins is Yogi’s owner and she told ABC News she doesn’t think her dog looks human at all. She just doesn’t see it.

She said she posted the picture of Yogi on social media in December, but for some reason, it just recently went viral.

But she’s not surprised.

"He is the fluffiest, most playful puppy and we all love him," she said.

Some people think Yogi looks like actor Sean Astin.

SOMEONE GET A DNA TEST STAT pic.twitter.com/ccDesVPXI0 — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) March 13, 2018

Others swear he resembles actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

I think it looks like someone else closer than Jake Gyllenhaal, but I can't figure it out pic.twitter.com/bSv34JcWwy — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 12, 2018

Others see singer Ed Sheeran.

I think it looks like Ed Sheeran pic.twitter.com/twbTNKkOsl — Cantrell (@2008Cantrell) March 13, 2018

Or actor Paul Rudd.

Wow really does & strangely reminds me of #PaulRudd not sure why but does pic.twitter.com/4p8hXAvxyz — Colmarie #ProEU #NHSLove (@lettiemarie17) March 13, 2018

Yogi is not alone when it comes to human-looking features on dogs.

Plenty of labradoodle owners swear their dogs look extremely human, too, more so than other breeds.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.