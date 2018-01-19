Must see: Europeans battle deadly winds in Germany, Netherlands

0

At least eight people have died after deadly winds blew through Europe.

Two firefighters are among the victims of the hurricane-strength winds that damaged buildings and tore trees from the ground, the BBC reported.

Travel was delayed due to the storm.

>> Read more trending news

Germany’s Deutsche Bahn stopped running trains on Thursday, but restarted long-distance runs on Friday, according to media reports.

The storm is being considered one of the strongest storms to hit the country in 11 years, CNN reported.

Amsterdam’s air traffic was shut down after two of three terminals were closed when roof plates were blown off the building, CNN reported.

In other parts of Europe, users posted photos of damage to social media.

EXTENDED: Truck nearly toppled by heavy winds on a highway south of Amsterdam: https://t.co/h7gz9gXt2F pic.twitter.com/QtJ2g3W9YO — Watch CTV News (@WatchCTVNews) January 19, 2018

BREAKING VIDEO: A windstorm in the Netherlands with wind gusts of up to 140 km/h is currently blowing people over in the streets of The Hague.

Video: @arnoutvos pic.twitter.com/HbwmpyetFe — Bee Wiles (@Bee_Wiles1) January 18, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.