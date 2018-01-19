  • Must see: Europeans battle deadly winds in Germany, Netherlands

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    At least eight people have died after deadly winds blew through Europe.

    Two firefighters are among the victims of the hurricane-strength winds that damaged buildings and tore trees from the ground, the BBC reported.

    Travel was delayed due to the storm.

    Germany’s Deutsche Bahn stopped running trains on Thursday, but restarted long-distance runs on Friday, according to media reports.

    The storm is being considered one of the strongest storms to hit the country in 11 years, CNN reported.

    Amsterdam’s air traffic was shut down after two of three terminals were closed when roof plates were blown off the building, CNN reported.

    In other parts of Europe, users posted photos of damage to social media. 

     

     

     

