  • Must see: Freeway chickens cause traffic backup

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DOWNEY, Calif. - If traffic in southern California isn’t bad enough, they didn’t need bird brains to bring cars to a standstill.

    (No we’re not going with the “Why did the chicken cross the road” spiel this time.)

    >> Read more trending news 

    Police responded to the 605 Freeway around 6 a.m. local time to round up two dozen chickens before they became tenderized cutlets, KTLA reported

    The question was: How did they get there?

    >>Related: Boy wants to get his chicken hug, but chicken needs to make sure it's really him

    The California Highway Patrol believes they may have fallen off a truck.

    One lane of a ramp to the highway had to be closed for about an hour as CHP officers ran around collecting the birds from the fowled roadway, KTLA reported.

    Several of the chickens were injured and are to be euthanized.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories