Must see: Starman rockets through space on Heavy Falcon SpaceX mission

He’s not Rocketman, but Elon Musk’s Starman is hurtling through space at the wheel of Musk’s luxury car, a Tesla Roadster.
A delay didn’t stop the mogul’s plans to launch the Falcon Heavy rocket and retrieve two of its three booster rockets. One, the center core, didn’t survive the drone ship landing, Engadget reported.
Falcon Heavy side cores have landed at SpaceXs Landing Zones 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/oMBqizqnpI— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018
This has been the first time a car has ever been sent to space, and Musk’s SpaceX company is sharing Spaceman’s trip via video stream for the entire world to see.
Musk said that the trip isn’t going to be a short one for the mannequin and the vehicle, saying it will be orbiting for a billion years, ABC News reported.
Live view of Starman https://t.co/gvSlztlE6lElon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018
View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth. pic.twitter.com/QljN2VnL1O— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018
Currently over Australia pic.twitter.com/HAya3E6OEJElon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018
Musk told reporters he had he doubts on the success of the blast off.
“I didn’t really think this would work,” he said to ABC News shortly after launch, which was viewed by not only everyday science fans but also astronauts and celebrities.
Celebrating the launch with Buzz Aldrin (he walked on the Moon, yknow...) @TheRealBuzz pic.twitter.com/CVEzJ1PS6mBill Nye (@BillNye) February 6, 2018
