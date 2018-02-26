Naked man on ATV leads police on hour-long chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A naked man riding an ATV refused to stop for authorities in Missouri on Sunday, prompting an hour-long chase in Kansas City, according to multiple reports.
Police initiated a chase at 2:20 p.m. after getting a report of a suspicious, naked man riding an ATV near 8400 Northeast Sam Ray Road in Kansas City, North, according to the Kansas City Star. Police said the man was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, the newspaper reported.
The man evaded authorities in a field in Kansas City, North, before he found a break in a fence and drove onto Northeast Shoal Creek, according to the Star. He got onto Interstate 435, where he drove south, sometimes into oncoming traffic, the Star reported.
A police helicopter joined the chase, which also took authorities along Missouri Highway 152 and Missouri Highway 210, according to KSHB and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who was not identified, was arrested around 3:45 p.m. after getting off the interstate at Northeast Birmingham Road, according to the Star.
The police activity you’ve been seeing along 152 Hwy, I-435 and now 210 Hwy is all because of a naked man riding a yellow ATV who refused to stop for police. 🚓 He’s now in custody. No dangerous instruments were found. pic.twitter.com/hH6cL5yiF2— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 25, 2018
No injuries were reported, KSHB reported.
Police continued to investigate the case Sunday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}