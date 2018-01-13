Nearly 70 barges break loose on Ohio River

Around 67 barges have broken loose and one has sunk on the Ohio River, according to officials with Murray Energy River Operations.
Officials said 27 barges broke free from Jack's Run Mile 4 on the Ohio River and are against the Emsworth Locks and Dams where operations are currently suspended.
Another 35 to 40 barges also broke loose from R&F/ Boggs Island Mile 93 on the Ohio River, according to officials. Some of them are as far as Moundsville Bridge.
WEATHER ALERT: @LizKilmerTV spoke to an official about the ice and trapped barges on the Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Dams. #WXPI pic.twitter.com/9iNfKXqCKW— Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 13, 2018
Heres a panorama showing how much ice is lodged behind the stuck barges. Unbelievable. Officials believe the barges are too crammed for more to go through dam. At least one has sunk. Im live from the scene in minutes @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1OStupPcr7— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 13, 2018
Were told some barges are empty, some have coal. Looks like ice on the river caused them to break free somewhere upstream. Witnesses say five went through the dam. These two are beached. Only @wpxi live from the observational deck pic.twitter.com/P0HFC5u76j— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 13, 2018
