NFL reportedly has plan to protect Tom Brady's jersey

The NFL doesn't want any thievery going on after the Super Bowl like last year’s theft. The jersey of New England quarterback Tom Brady was stolen after the Patriots’ comeback victory. When it was eventually found, it was discovered that the thief had stolen from the Denver Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50. Now, the NFL reportedly has a plan in place to protect all game-worn memorabilia.

There will be “federal agencies, multiple state agencies and private security plus surveillance everywhere,” according to TMZ Sports.

They’re making Brady’s jersey sound like the Holy Grail of sports memorabilia and it could very well become that should the Patriots win yet another Super Bowl, giving Bill Belichick and Brady their sixth ring together.

When Brady’s jersey was stolen last year it was reportedly tracked down by a fan and not the FBI. It was tracked down to Mexico and was stolen by a man named Martin Mauricio Ortega, who has now been banned from all NFL games, according to TMZ Sports. When the FBI did catch up with Ortega, they also found a Brady-worn jersey from Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks.

A sixth Super Bowl win for the Patriots would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most all-time by a team, and it would give Brady the record for most Super Bowl victories. He is tied with former Cowboys and 49ers linebacker Charles Haley.

