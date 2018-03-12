0 Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex, arrested again on domestic violence charges

SANFORD, Fla. - Nick Gordon, the one-time companion of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges.

If that sentence sounds familiar, a similar incident occurred in June 2017. The particulars with the latest arrest are nearly identical. Then, as now, Gordon is accused of harming his current girlfriend, with whom he now lives in Florida.

The victim declined to press charges, but Gordon, 29, was taken into custody when officers responding to a domestic violence call took notice of her swollen lip, People reported.

Last year, Gordon was arrested after the woman came to the Sanford, Florida, police department to file a complaint alleging Gordon had hit and punched her.

“The victim explained that her boyfriend, later identified as Nicholas Gordon, was responsible for hitting her. The Sanford police made contact with Nicholas Gordon at the local club house near their residence,” officials with the department said in a statement at the time. “Based on the information provided, Nicholas Gordon was taken into custody and charged with battery -- touch or strike (domestic) and false imprisonment.”

Gordon completed an anger management class and the case was closed, according to Seminole County court documents. He’s currently in custody at the Seminole County jail.

In November 2016, Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford ruled in a $50 million wrongful death civil case that Gordon was “legally responsible” for Brown’s death.

The ruling emanated from a civil lawsuit Brown’s rep filed against Nick, not criminal proceedings. The ruling followed Gordon’s failure to appear in court to answer the charges.

No criminal charges have been filed in Bobbi Kristina’s death. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has had the case shortly after Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. After the Florida charges were filed, the office sent prosecutors to Florida to interview the accuser.

“The interview was very fruitful, and we will continue to assess the incident in conjunction with the other evidence in this case,” officials with the Fulton DA’s office said in a statement at the time. “Our goal is to reach the truth in this matter. We believe the interview ... has moved us closer to that goal.”

