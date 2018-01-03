Nick Saban on wife Terry: ‘I don't know why she puts up with me, but I'm very fortunate'

0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - As soon as he finished his postgame news conference after a Mississippi State game last year, Alabama coach Nick Saban made a beeline to the most important person in his life.

>> Read more trending news

It was brief, but Saban and his wife, Terry, shared a kiss and a couple of words before the coach darted from the room to rejoin the team.

Terry attends Saban’s news conferences on the road. If you’re close enough, you can hear her quietly cheering when Nick makes a point she agrees with.

Saban said he appreciates the support she’s given him through the years.

“Well, I think that’s the thing you have to have appreciation for,” Saban said. “Sometimes when — you probably don’t even know what an old, rusted-out Volkswagen is, like 19-whatever that would have been — 60s — and go through the struggles you go through, personally and professionally. And to have a partner that has been supportive and an asset to the organization in every way is something that is really appreciated.

>> Related: Saban has a remarkable record against former assistants

“She’s been a great partner. I don’t know why she puts up with me, but I’m very fortunate.”

Terry Saban attends Nick Saban's postgame press conferences on the road.



When Nick makes a point she agrees with, Terry be like, "Yaasss, Nick." pic.twitter.com/1xlwMTcycf — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) November 12, 2017

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bull Dogs in the NCAA Championship Monday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.