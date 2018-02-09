Not everyone pleased with a McDonald's attempt to deter homeless people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In an attempt to drive homeless people and criminals away, a McDonald's owner in New Mexico may be driving customers away as well.
A rash of criminal activity and loitering around a McDonald's and Circle K combination in Albuquerque prompted the owner of the store to install speakers which emit a high-pitched sound, KRQE reported.
The city's environmental health department has received multiple complaints from citizens, and is conducting tests on the frequency and decibel levels to see if any city ordinances have been violated, KRQE reported.
McDonald's released a statement to KRQE, saying it was working with the Albuquerque Police Department to ensure crime deterrent measures were being implemented lawfully.
