Nun involved in Katy Perry lawsuit collapses, dies in court

LOS ANGELES - One of the nuns in a legal dispute with singer Katy Perry has died.
According to KTTV, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman collapsed and died during a court hearing Friday. She was 89.
Holzman was a member of the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who sold their convent in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles to restaurateur Dana Hollister for $15.5 million in 2015, NPR reported. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles "argued the nuns did not have the right to sell the property ... and it instead approved a sale to Perry" for $14.5 million, NPR reported. A judge ruled in favor of the archdiocese and Perry in 2016.
Before she died, Holzman and Sister Rita Callanan spoke out about the sale Friday in an interview with KTTV.
"Katy Perry, please stop," Holzman said, according to KTTV. "It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."
