0 Nunes memo: A list of officials involved in the controversial GOP memo

On Friday, President Donald Trump approved the release of a controversial congressional GOP memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI.

The disputed memo from the GOP and Rep. Devin Nunes is considered “the most explicit Republican effort yet to discredit the FBI’s investigation into Trump and Russia” and alleges that there was an anti-Trump bias under the Obama administration that influenced the investigation, CNN reported.

It specifically alleges that the FBI relied on a private dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele in order to obtain a warrant to monitor Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Steele was retained by Fusion GPS, a research firm hired by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee to find information on Trump. The dossier alleged that in 2016, Page had plotted with Russia’s top oil executives to influence U.S. foreign policy for a huge profit.

The memo charges that FBI agents improperly failed to disclose that Steele’s work had Democratic funding and that Steele had openly expressed dislike for Trump.

But FBI officials argued the memo “mischaracterizes underlying intelligence and omits facts about evidence the bureau used to obtain its FISA warrants,” Politicoreported.

Both the Justice Department and the American intelligence community opposed the release of the memo, which is based on classified information.

Former FBI Director James Comey criticized the decision to release the memo on Twitter.

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

"That's it? (The) dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House (Intelligence) Committee, destroyed trust with (the) intelligence community, damaged relationship with FISA court and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen," Comey wrote. "For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs."

Here’s a list of the major people involved in the document:

President Donald Trump

Authorized the release of the memo, despite pleas from intelligence and DOJ officials not to do so

Has been critical of his own DOJ throughout his administration

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes

California Republican who has served as chairman since 2015

Served on Trump’s transition team

Denied there was any contact between Trump campaign and Russia last year

Stepped aside from the investigation after announcing the intelligence community had “incidentally collected” communications from the Trump transition team

Led effort to release memo, which was put together by his staff

House Intelligence ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff

California Democrat and Nunes’ counterpart on House Intelligence Committee

Major critic of Nunes’ and said he should step aside from the Russia investigation

Argued the memo was "rife with factual inaccuracies" and that Republicans had changed it before releasing it or getting approval from the White House

“The FBI had good reason to be concerned about Carter Page and would have been derelict in its responsibility to protect the country had it not sought a FISA warrant,” Schiff said Friday.

He and other Democrats have created their own memo to address the events in Nunes’, but committee Republicans have blocked its release. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will back the Democratic memo’s release once lawmakers review it.

Former British spy Christopher Steele

The memo alleges FBI relied on a private intelligence dossier compiled by Steele to apply for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

The FBI says the memo omits facts about the evidence used to obtain its FISA warrants. “The FISA law is designed to make monitoring an American citizen possible only in cases where there is very strong evidence of wrongdoing, and can only be obtained when a larger FBI investigation has already begun,” Politico reported.

reported. The dossier from Steele alleged that in 2016, Page had plotted with Russia’s top oil executives to influence U.S. foreign policy for a huge profit.

Retained by Fusion GPS, a research firm hired by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee to find information on Trump

Memo says FBI agents failed to disclose that Steele’s work was had Democratic funding and casts Steele as biased and unstrustworthy

Openly expressed dislike for Trump

Former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page

Allegedly plotted in 2016 with Russia’s top oil executives to influence U.S. foreign policy for a massive profit, according to the Steele dossier

Was foreign policy advisor to Trump campaign

Former Moscow-based investment banker and energy executive

Resigned after reports about his contacts with Russia surfaced, but denied collaboration

Admitted to meeting with Russian government officials when he took a trip to Moscow in June 2016 to deliver a speech. Steele’s dossier claims that Page met with the head of Russia’s oil conglomerate Rosneft.

Page is a key part of memo, which accuses DOJ officials of obtaining a FISA warrant on Page by using an unverified dossier from a former British intelligence official (Steele). The dossier was funded by opponents of Trump.

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Worked for DOJ under Bush administration

Hand-picked by Trump to lead law enforcement agency after he fired former FBI director James Comey

Opposed the memo’s release and has been highly critical of it

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Wrote a highly critical assessment of Comey’s performance before he was fired

Appointed special council Robert Mueller to lead Russia investigation, which Trump didn’t like

Argued against release of the memo

James Comey

Signed off on FISA warrants to surveil Carter on behalf of the FBI and DOJ

Former director of the FBI, fired by Trump last year

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe

Approved FISA warrants to surveil Carter on behalf of the FBI and DOJ

According to the memo, McCabe in 2017 told the House Intelligence Committee that no surveillance would’ve been sought without Steel’s information, the New York Time s reported.

s reported. Trump questioned McCabe's impartiality in the Russia prove and called him out for his wife receiving a donation from a Hillary Clinton political ally during her failed run for state office in Virginia, Politico reported.

reported. He announced his resignation as deputy director from the FBI on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Sally Yates

Approved FISA warrants to surveil Carter on behalf of the FBI and DOJ

Fired by Trump last year

Dana Boente

Approved FISA warrants to surveil Carter on behalf of the FBI and DOJ

Named FBI’s general counsel by Wray last month

Reporter Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News

The memo stated the FISA warrant for Page exclusively cited a September 2016 article by Isikoff that focused on Page’s trip to Moscow in July 2016.

The article included information derived from Steele’ private dossier, which Steele leaked to Yahoo News.

According to NBC News, the memo claimed the FISA application for Page "incorrectly" stated that Steele had not provided information to Yahoo News, citing the fact that Steele has admitted in British court filings that he met with Yahoo and other media outlets at the direction of Fusion GPS.

FULL TEXT OF MEMO:

Nunes memo released by National Content Desk on Scribd

