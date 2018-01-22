NYPD officers help wheelchair-bound veteran who was left in front of steps in the cold

NEW YORK - Two New York Police Department officers helped an 85-year-old veteran in a wheelchair who was dropped off at the steps of his apartment in the cold and could not maneuver up them Saturday.
The officers from the 75th precinct, whose names were not released, were on patrol when they saw the man, who had been dropped off at his apartment by a taxi driver, leaving the man sitting outside in the cold at the foot of the steps, according to the NYPD.
The officers helped the man, who said he was a Korean War veteran, up the stairs so he could get into his house, according to police. Inside, they all talked. The officers thanked the man for his service and took some photos together before they went back on patrol, the NYPD said.
