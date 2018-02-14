Obit says man died to avoid seeing Patriots in Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH - Can someone’s cause of death be Super Bowl let down??
A Pittsburgh man’s family believes that’s the case, at least according to his obituary.
Robert Timbers died on Feb. 1 AT AGE 64. In his online obituary, his family wrote that they believe he passed away to avoid seeing the Patriots play in another Super Bowl rather than his beloved Steelers.
His obituary on the funeral home website even has the Steelers logo in the background.
Timbers was from the South Hills and worked at West Penn Hospital.
His family said he was a handyman, an athlete and musician who was always kind and caring.
Timbers leaves behind a big family.
