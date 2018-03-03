Officials: Georgia PE teacher resigns after accidentally showing porn in class

A physical education teacher in Georgia resigned after he accidentally showed pornographic images in class, WSB reported.
The sixth-grade teacher meant to show Sandy Springs Charter Middle School students an instructional video Tuesday from his personal laptop, WSB reported.
Instead, officials said, “a few seconds” of porn were displayed on the screen.
Fulton County Schools officials investigated the teacher, who eventually submitted a letter of resignation, WSB reported.
“It is our expectation that teachers and staff maintain a safe and appropriate instructional environment for all students,” a Fulton County Schools official said in a statement to the news station. “Our focus will continue to be student achievement and the safety or our students and staff.”
The teacher’s name was not released.
Teacher resigns after pornography pops up during a viewing for 6th graders. A school spokesperson says the Phys Ed teacher was trying to show students an instructional video. https://t.co/hcMRL9TB2c Tonight @ 11 pic.twitter.com/br02bNIOz9— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) March 2, 2018
