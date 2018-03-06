Officials in New Mexico town battling skunk invasion

HAGERMAN, N.M. - A mild winter has given way to a severe stink in one New Mexico town.
Officials in Hagerman, a town in southeastern New Mexico, announced Thursday on Facebook that the town is being overrun by skunks. Traps are being set up to capture the skunks and humanely remove them from the area. A town ordinance has been issued, requiring residents to keep their animals contained indoors or in their yards while the skunk removal campaign is active.
Cats, dogs and other pets captured in the traps will be cared for at the town's animal shelter, but residents will be issued a citation upon claiming their pets for not obeying the containment ordinance, the Hagerman Police Department’s Facebook post said.
The skunks will be relocated near a river on the east side of town, KOB reported.
