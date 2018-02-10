Officials: Woman arrested for OUI after overdosing, crashing into police cruiser

WORCESTER, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman was arrested for OUI drug charges after police say she crashed into a parked cruiser while overdosing on heroin.
Worcester Police said two officers were responding to a call Friday afternoon when someone told them a cruiser had been hit.
The officers saw a vehicle smashed head-on into the driver's door of ones of the police cruisers, Boston25News reported.
Police say they saw a young female driver slumped over in the driver's seat as they approached the car. When they realized she was unresponsive, an officer had to smash in a back window to get into her car.
Several hypodermic needles were found inside the vehicle, and officers said it appeared the driver was suffering from a heroin overdose. Several doses of Narcan were administered to revive the driver, police said.
The driver, 24-year-old Melissa Cain, was brought to a local hospital for observation, Boston25News reported.
She has been charged with operating a motor vehicle negligently to endanger and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
