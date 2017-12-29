Ohio TV crew robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND - An Ohio television news crew was robbed at gunpoint Thursday by three males believed to be juveniles.
A reporter and photographer for CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland were robbed on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon, according to the station.
The three males, who appeared to be juveniles, took cell phones and money. Neither victim was injured.
“One of our crews became a news story instead of reporting on one,” the station said in an online story. “But thankfully, our team was not hurt.
“We appreciate all the phone calls and kind words of support you’ve sent us about our two co-workers.”
No suspects have been named and the incident remains under investigation by Cleveland police.
The station has not named the reporter or photographer who were victims.
