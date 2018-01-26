Oklahoma community helps Korean War vet with medical benefits, home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - An Oklahoma community banded together to help a Korean War veteran in need.
James Long, 80, has been through periods of homelessness over the last 30 years. He served in the army during the Korean War, is disabled and suffers from various medical problems.
He lost his DD Form 214, a certificate of release from active duty, and was unable to get his veteran medical benefits. But the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee stepped in to help him fill out the paperwork to get the benefits.
After receiving medical care, Long got an apartment at an income-based facility in Muskogee.
Hundreds of people helped him furnish his apartment after they saw his story on social media.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}