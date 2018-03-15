Oklahoma woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 2 years in prison for incest

DUNCAN, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for incest after marrying her daughter.
The Oklahoman reported that Patricia Ann Spann, 45, once married her son and later married her daughter, 26-year-old Misty Spann.
On Tuesday, Patricia Ann Spann pleaded guilty to a felony count of incest in exchange for two years in prison, The Associated Press reported.
In November, Misty Spann pleaded guilty in exchange for probation and got a 10-year deferred sentence. The AP reported that a deferred sentence is not allowed under state law, so her plea was withdrawn.
Patricia Ann Spann’s marriage with one of her sons was annulled in 2010. Her marriage with her daughter was annulled in October 2017.
