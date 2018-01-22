Olivia Munn shut down Chris Pratt dating rumors by texting Anna Faris

0

Actors Olivia Munn and Chris Pratt sparked dating rumors when the pair were spotted having dinner over the weekend, but Munn says they are not together.

Just Jared reported that the 37-year-old “Magic Mike” actress took to social media to shut down rumors, and she had receipts from a surprising source.

>> Read more trending news

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday.

Munn added, “2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

After posting the messages to prove her point, Munn shared a conversation between herself and Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, in which she clarified to Faris that the rumors were not true.

“I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” Munn wrote in part. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

Olivia Munn is clarifying the rumors that she's dating Chris Pratt by sharing a text screenshot between her & Anna Faris. Get the truth! https://t.co/EptqdM85V8 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 21, 2018

Thanking her for being sweet for assuring her, Faris, 41, replied that she would be “thrilled” to have Munn as her “new sister in law” if the rumors had been true.

Pratt and Faris announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage in a joint statement on social media before officially filing for divorce in December.

While it appears Pratt is keeping his bachelor badge for the time being, his ex-wife-to-be returned to the dating world two months after the couple publicly called it quits. Faris was first spotted in October with her cinematographer boyfriend, Michael Barrett. The couple reportedly met in September while working on her forthcoming comedy remake “Overboard.”

Munn and her ex-boyfriend NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers split in spring 2017 after three years of dating. Last week Danica Patrick confirmed she and Rodgers were dating.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.