Olympian Tom Daley expecting first child with screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black

Olympian Tom Daley and his director and screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black are growing their family.
The pair announced they were having a baby on Wednesday morning with matching Valentine’s Day photos, each featuring a ultrasound photo along with their wedding bands.
Black shared his photo on Instagram with the caption, “A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours.”
“Happy Valentine’s Day!” Daley captioned his post.
Daley, 23, and Black, 43, began their romance in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends, before tying the knot in an outdoor ceremony in May 2017.
Daley, a two-time bronze medalist diver for Great Britain in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, and Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, spoke to Out magazine about wanting children together in 2016.
“We were so busy making all these plans – we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday,” Black told the magazine in 2016. “I draw, so I was sketching little plans for houses on cliffs overlooking oceans, while Tom watched over my shoulder – it was a very grown-up version of playing house.”
Their relationship was “love at first sight,” and they knew marriage was bound to happen.
“Marriage is the foundation to all of these other big plans we have. So we knew we were going to get engaged — it was just a matter of when, and who does it,” Black said.
