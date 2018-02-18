Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz wows with 'Game of Thrones' costume

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - “Game of Thrones” fans from around the world were loving German Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz’s costume at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Fentz was clearly not on the fence when it came to a tribute to the character Jaime Lannister, and neither were people on the internet when it came to voicing positive opinions about it.
The Olympian also skated to the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack.
A Lannister always pays his debts. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/SHmdiMjlcU— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2018
PAUL FENTZ JUST SKATED TO GAME OF THRONES— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 17, 2018
ALL HAIL THE KING pic.twitter.com/DqvNXcKKmT
This dude is skating to music from #GameofThrones with a costume as homage to Jamie Lannister and my heart is happy right now #getit #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/VRHHSSyPiM— Crys Hodgens ✌🏻🖤 (@thehodgenator) February 17, 2018
I was just about to be like “who really cares maybe I won’t watch the Olympics” but then I turned on the tv and THIS DUDE IS WEARING LAVENDER SUSPENDERS ICE SKATING TO A SWING JAZZ VERSION OF WONDERWALL— Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) February 9, 2018
Me when the Game of Thrones soundtrack started playing during Paul Fentz performance!! AND THAT OUTFIT....GURLLLLL #paulfentz pic.twitter.com/cTpJ8ga0I2— Secondhand Shan (@ShannonKayG) February 17, 2018
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir fangirling thru the Jaime Lannister skater has made my #Olympics— Bernie (@bern1down) February 17, 2018
who let this man onto the ice in a party city jaime lannister costume id like to know pic.twitter.com/rQ2addOuIb— laura 🏳️🌈 (@laurass69) February 17, 2018
I am always in favor of Game if Thrones at all times, but during a figure skating routine? So. Into. It.— Jessica Estepa (@jmestepa) February 17, 2018
German Paul Fentz skates to “Game of Thrones.” Costume seems to involve gold lamé breastplate and gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/1lXiIdsac6— melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) February 17, 2018
THE GERMAN SKATER IS SKATING TO THE GAME OF THRONES SCORE! Nerding out hard. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#Olympics#TeamGermany@GameOfThrones#FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/r0mbFZBlAE— A.dot.Hay (@lexaEhayes713) February 17, 2018
Even commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were into it.
“It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” Lipinski said. “This music gets me.”
