  • Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz wows with 'Game of Thrones' costume

    By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

    Updated:

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - “Game of Thrones” fans from around the world were loving German Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz’s costume at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    >> Visit WPXI.com for complete coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics

    Fentz was clearly not on the fence when it came to a tribute to the character Jaime Lannister, and neither were people on the internet when it came to voicing positive opinions about it.

    The Olympian also skated to the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack.

    Here's what fans had to say:

    Even commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were into it.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” Lipinski said. “This music gets me.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories