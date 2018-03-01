0 Oprah says God would have to tell her to run for president

Oprah Winfrey previously made it clear that she has no plans to run for president of the United States in 2020, but she revealed to People magazine that there’s one thing that could make her change her mind: God.

Winfrey received calls to run for president from friends and fans alike after giving an inspiring speech at the Golden Globes in January, but she later denied that she was planning to run. However, instead of just ignoring the calls to run for president, she decided to turn to prayer.

“I went into prayer,” she told People. “‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

Winfrey was surprised to hear the response to her moving speech, telling the publication that she was happy with her speech, but she never expected the reaction that it got.

“When I walked off with Reese [Witherspoon], I thought, ‘I got that done,’” Winfrey said. “It wasn’t until I was back in the press room that they said, ‘Do you realize you’re trending?’”

Soon after the speech, people started contacting her, encouraging her to run, including close friends, such as best friend Gayle King, and billionaires offering to fund her campaign.

“I had people – wealthy, billionaires – calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,’” she revealed. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’”

Still, Winfrey had previously said the job doesn’t “interest” her and that she doesn’t think she has the “DNA” to be president, the Telegraph reported.

