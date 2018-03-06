  • Oreo is giving away a million bars for National Oreo Day

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Fans of Oreos can snag a free treat Tuesday, which is National Oreo Day.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Oreo is giving away a million free Oreo chocolate candy bars. The first million to register on Oreo's website will receive a coupon for a free candy bar. The giveaway ends Monday, or after a million participants have been registered.

    NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is celebrating his birthday by promoting the Oreo giveaway.

    The famous cookie was created by the National Biscuit Co. in 1912.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oreo is giving away a million bars for National Oreo Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michelle Obama dances with little girl photographed gazing at her…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Truck carrying hydrochloric acid involved in train crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials in New Mexico town battling skunk invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walmart to expand new meal kit service