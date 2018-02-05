0 Outrage over Dodge ad using Martin Luther King Jr.'s voice

Dodge aired a Ram ad featuring the voice of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and it seems to have impressed no one.

The ad, titled “Built to Serve,” features audio from a fiery, inspiring public oration by the civil rights leader not long before he was shot to death, and modern clips of people helping others. The Dodge trucks only appear briefly a couple of times, and the suggestion seems to be their highest use is in serving others – transporting relief materials to storm victims, for example.

The King Center said Sunday that neither it nor Bernice King are the group of people that approves the use of King’s words and imagery, The King Center said Sunday.

Neither @TheKingCenter nor @BerniceKing is the entity that approves the use of #MLK’s words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment (movies, music, artwork, etc) or advertisement, including tonight’s @Dodge #SuperBowl commercial. — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) February 5, 2018

The Super Bowl spot immediately sparked commentary on social media, with lots of people angry and some just plain baffled.

“I have a dream that men not be judged by the color of their skin, but by JD Power & Associates.” — Martin Luther King, Jr. — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) February 5, 2018

"I might not get to that mountain top with you, but when you get to that mountain top make sure you get there in a Dodge. and make sure that thing got a hemi!"- Lost MLK Quote pic.twitter.com/RLtXVkN7YO — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 5, 2018

Mlk who died striking with workers decrying militarism & imperial war makers - used to sel shiny trucks with marching soldiers - corporate America nbc nfl should be ashamed- — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 5, 2018

MLK on a car ad? — Jason Nark (@JasonNark) February 5, 2018

In the words of the great Martin Luther King Jr., “Get $4,300 cash back on your 2018 Dodge Ram.” #SuperBowl — Victoria Lee (@LeVicto) February 5, 2018

This is the 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination and his Poor People's Campaign. Will @Dodge do more than sell cars and support @TheKingCenter? The @NCRMuseum? @BRepairers @RevDrBarber's #PoorPeoplesCampaign? How will they commit to MLK's vision or just sell trucks? — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 5, 2018

