Patriots fan invited onto field Sunday to get new wheelchair from team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A Patriots fan whose wheelchair disappeared after last weekend’s playoff game in Foxborough received a new one from Robert Kraft before the start of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
Cindy Morais, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, was brought to tears when she was given the new wheelchair.
Kraft invited Morais and her family down to the field before the game to present her the new wheel char.
“It says ‘do your job,’ that’s from the locker room,” Kraft explained to Morais and her family Sunday.
The char also had her name on the back and was signed by all the players.
Morais' original wheel chair was eventually found in the stadium, but we’re pretty sure she's going to use the new one instead.
