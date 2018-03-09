  • Penguins show selfie skills in Antarctica

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    What do you think happens when members of the animal world find a camera?

    They act like nearly any person, apparently, and pose for a selfie.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In a video shared by the Australian Antarctic Division, two emperor penguins found a camera lying on the ice and shot a quick video of themselves investigating the device.

    The Washington Post reported that the camera was left on the ground by expedition member Eddie Gault.

    The group of adventurers told ABC News, “It didn’t take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie.”

    Technically, the penguins didn’t snap the selfie video themselves, since Gault left the camera on the ice near the Auster Rookery, recording, The Post reported.

    It doesn’t matter though to many who have liked and commented on the video.

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins show selfie skills in Antarctica

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Black Panther' sequel is happening, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Airmen's small talk, jokes during air refueling goes viral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Patty Jenkins confirms Kristen Wiig as ‘Wonder Woman' villain Cheetah

  • Headline Goes Here

    14-year-old girl rescued, 2 arrested after prostitution sting