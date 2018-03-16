0 Philly mom upset when 6-year-old daughter allegedly put on wrong bus

PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a 6-year-old Philadelphia student is furious after the child was put on the wrong school bus and allegedly stranded Tuesday afternoon, WPVI reported.

>> Read more trending news

Laianna Correa, who attends the West Oak Lane Charter School, said she was told to exit the bus when it completed its route.

“I said, ‘This is not my stop,’ and she said she ‘didn't care,’" Laianna said.

Danielle Correa said she was “livid.”

“I'm outraged because you pick a school thinking that your child is going to be taken care of during the day,” she told WPVI.

Laianna was dropped off more than two miles from her regular bus stop, Correa said. She was able to find her way home because she knew a classmate on the bus, and that child’s parents contacted Correa.

A spokesman for Durham School Services, the company that operates the buses, originally apologized and said it was launching an investigation, WPVI reported. Later, Durham Services said its investigation showed that Laianna was not forced off the bus. The company said the child told the driver she was going to a sleepover with a friend, WPVI reported.

Correa said she never gave permission for her child to go on another bus.

“She could've wound up anywhere,” Correa told WPVI said. “Unacceptable. It will not happen again.”

The principal of West Oak Lane Charter School said the school is now making changes to its afternoon dismissal policies, WPVI reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.