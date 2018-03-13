Photo of Joe Biden chatting with homeless man goes viral

A photograph of former Vice President Joe Biden speaking with a homeless man outside a Washington-area theater has gone viral, the Huffington Post reported.
Caleb Baca photographed Biden speaking to the man after he taking his granddaughter to the movies, and Washington businessman Paul Eqale shared the image on Facebook.
“Character is about what you do when no one is watching,” Equale wrote on Facebook.
“I’m not exactly sure what he gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper …, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside,” Baca told WTTG.
