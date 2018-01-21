$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Patriots beat Jaguars to win AFC Championship Game Close Gallery
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws in the second half during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Fans wear goat masks during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars huddles with teammates in the second quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Josh Lambo #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts with teammates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Fans display a sign during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts during the second half of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Josh Lambo #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars kicks a field goal in the second half during the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws as he is defended by Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots in the second half during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots reacts in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots reacts with teammates in the second half during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Fans cheer during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Matthew Slater #18 of the New England Patriots celebrates in the second half during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)