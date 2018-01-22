Playoff wins earn former Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo a bonus

Jimmy Garoppolo did not take a snap during this year’s NFL playoffs -- in fact, his San Francisco 49ers squad didn’t come close to reaching the postseason -- but he got richer after the New England Patriots earned a berth in Super Bowl LII.
Garoppolo, who opened the season with New England before he was traded to San Francisco, earned a $79,000 bonus thanks to the Patriots’ two playoff victories, which included a win against Jacksonville in the AFC Championship game, according to Bleacher Report.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Garoppolo could make even more money thanks to the contract he signed with the Patriots before he was traded. Schefter tweeted that Garoppolo is guaranteed an additional $56,000 since the Patriots reached the Super Bowl and stands to make $112,000 if the Patriots win their second straight NFL title and sixth overall under coach Bill Belichick and starting quarterback Tom Brady.
For New Englands playoff wins and trip to Super Bowl LII, $79,000 in bonuses will be paid to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2018
Next up:
Patriots Super Bowl win: another $112,000
Patriots Super Bowl loss: another $56,000
Minimum takeaway: $135,000.
