Police arrest man accused of Christmas Day bank burglary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Police arrested an Alabama man who is accused of breaking into a bank on Christmas Day.
Dennis Edward Hancock, 46, was found in a foyer area connecting Trustmark Bank and Mortgage to a common residence, AL.com reported. The bank's door was found unsecured by police after they received an alarm call. Hancock was found "in possession of items that were similar to items found inside of the business," police said.
Hancock was charged with third-degree burglary and was being held at the jail on $2,500 bond, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
